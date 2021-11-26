Jessie J Breaks Down in Tears as She Speaks on Miscarriage

Jessie J couldn’t keep the tears from falling on Wednesday night when she took to the stage during her performance.

The singer who revealed via her Instagram page that she suffered a miscarriage on Tuesday after a third scan revealed her baby no longer had a heartbeat.

During the emotional and intimate show she played in America, Jessie broke down in tears as she shared her grief with the audience.

She stated that this year has been the hardest she had to live through. From losing her hearing to losing her voice and most recently, her baby.

Jessie J shared that a long time ago, doctors had told her that she wouldn’t be able to bear children so when she decided on having a baby by herself and got pregnant, she was thrilled.

She assured everyone that at the end of the day, she’ll be okay.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...