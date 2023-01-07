Jessie J Announces She’s Pregnant, Shows Off Baby Bump

Congratulations are in order for Jessie J who has announced that she is finally pregnant again.

The singer shared her happy news via her verified Instagram handle on Friday, January 6, where she stated that she is so happy and at the same time terrified to share.

Posturing several photos of herself through different stages of her pregnancy as a reel, Jessie who suffered a miscarriage a while ago, wrote;

“I am so happy and terrified to finally share this. Please be gentle with me. Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public on a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked.”

