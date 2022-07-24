Jermaine Dupri Slams Criticisms of Dvsn’s Latest Track: ‘You’re Musically Blind’

Jermaine Dupri has some words for people who do not enjoy Dvsn’s latest single, “If I Get Caught.”

Posting on his Twitter yesterday, the Grammy-winning producer claimed that everyone who doesn’t love the track is “musically blind.”

“The people I see with something bad to say about ‘If I Get Caught,’ I’m sure have never listened to blues,” wrote Dupri, “and if you never listened to blues, then you’re musically blind in my book and you can’t see what we did.”

See his tweet:

The people I see with something bad to say about “If I Get Caught” I’m sure have never listened to blues and if you never listened to blues.then you’re musically blind in my book and you can’t see what we did — Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) July 23, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...