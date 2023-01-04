Jeremy Renner Speaks Out Following Snowplow Accident, Shares Photo from Hospital Bed

Jeremy Renner is speaking up following the snowplow accident that left him hospitalised.

The actor shared a photo from his hospital bed where he gave fans and update on his health ahead of the Reno Sheriff’s press conference about his “tragic accident”. ⁠

⁠

According to those authorities, a family member was driving Renner’s vehicle when it got stuck due to weather conditions near his home. The actor got his snowplow, which weighed at least 14,330 pounds, to get the vehicle out, but when he got out to speak with the family member, the machine started to roll, hitting Renner.

The upclose selfie the 51-year-old posted on his Instagram on Tuesday, January 3, showed his visible injuries. He captioned it, “Thank you all for your kind words. I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

