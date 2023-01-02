Search
Jeremy Renner Critically Injured in Snow-Related Accident

Complex is reporting that Jeremy Renner was injured following an incident in Reno, Nevada over the weekend.

Per the outlet, this was confirmed by the authorities in the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, who have said that it responded to “a traumatic injury” in the Mt. Rose Highway area on Sunday morning. The Marvel star is the only person involved in the incident and deputies had to work with other local agencies “to arrange for medical transport of [Renner] via care flight to a local area hospital.”

A spokesperson for Renner also confirmed to Deadline that the incident occurred while the actor was plowing snow. Renner is in “critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow.”

Fans are wishing him well.

