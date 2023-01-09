Jeremy Renner Celebrates Birthday in Hospital After Frightening Accident

Jeremy Renner is thankful for all the support he has received since his accident.

The actor turned a year older during his stay in a Reno hospital following and posted video to his Instagram stories, in which students from The Base, a Chicago-based organization focused on supporting youth academics and athletics, danced along to 50 Cent’s “In da Club” — with its “Go shorty, it’s your birthday” refrain — while holding cards that spelled out Renner’s name.

“Thank you for the birthday love!!!” Renner wrote in his post of the video. He also commented on The Base’s own Instagram post of the clip: “I love you all sooooo much !!!! Thank you. You’ve made my spirits sing!!!!”

This comes days after he shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed surrounded by the medical staff. “Thank you Renowned Medical ICU team for beginning this journey,” he wrote.

