Jennifer Lopez Tells How the Media “Really Destroyed” Her First Relationship With Ben Affleck “From the Inside Out”

Jennifer Lopez has spoken about dating Ben Affleck in the early 2000s.

The singer-actress who graces the cover of the latest issue of Rolling Stone said that the attention they got was often “brutal.”

She revealed that South Park called her a “mean spirited bitch,” and Conan O’Brien casting a cleaning lady to play her in a skit.

“It was brutal. It was brutal,” Lopez said. “It’s one of those things that you bury very deeply so you can move on and get about your business. It’s funny because Ben and I were together, and we were so in love. It was one of the happiest times of my life.”

She added that “there was this other thing happening where we were being criticized,” that “really destroyed our relationship from the inside out.” She said they were “too young to understand” the more important things in life.

Now, she talks about what keeps them going.

“I won’t talk about it a lot. We’ve both grown. We’re the same, and we’re different. And that’s what’s nice,” she said. “Having a second chance at real love…yeah. Like I said, we learned a lot. We know what’s real, what’s not real. So it’s just—the game has changed. Again, I’m trying not to say too much.”

“We feel like what we found again is so much more important, and how we protect that and how we live our lives—what to share, what not to share—is the balance that we have now, the benefit of experience and the wisdom that we gained over the years,” Lopez told Rolling Stone.

