Jennifer Lopez Shares First Peek at Wedding Looks

Jennifer Lopez got married to Ben Affleck a second time, in a lavish ceremony on the actor’s 87-acre property near Savannah, Georgia on Saturday, Aug 20, 2022.

The singer and actress who wed the Hollywood heavyweight actor and director, shared a first peek of her wedding looks with fans via her Instagram page.

Jennifer noted that the full looks from the weekend extravaganza had been put up on her ‘On the Jlo’ website, where she first announced her engagement and also shared photos from the couple’s first wedding ceremony a month ago.

