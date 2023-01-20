Search
Jennifer Lopez Says Ben Affleck Wedding Gave Her a ‘Little PTSD’ After Failed Former Engagement

Celebrity

Jennifer Lopez has talked about the stress she dealt with while preparing for her wedding to Ben Affleck.

The actress-singer shared this on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where she confessed she had a little PTSD after she and Affleck called off their first engagement in 2004.

“Twenty years ago we were supposed to get married, and it kind of all fell apart back then,” Lopez said. “And this time I absolutely had a little PTSD. I was like, ‘Is this happening? Is this really happening?’ And we were so happy, of course, it was happening, but I just felt the wedding was so stressful.”

And when Affleck noticed how stressed she was while trying to pick a location for their ceremony, he offered a suggestion. “We hung up the phone and I was like, ‘This is crazy. What are we doing?'” Lopez recalled. “Ben just says, ‘Fuck it, let’s just go to Vegas and get married tonight.'”

“He was like, ‘Go to rehearsal. When you get back here, I’m going to have everything all set up. Three of our kids were at camp, two of them were with us and he was like, ‘They’re going to be our witnesses. Let’s go. We’re doing it tonight.’ And we did,” she shared.

Watch her:

