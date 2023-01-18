Jennifer Lopez Reveals She and Not Christina Aguilera Was to Join Britney Spears and Madonna for MTV’s Iconic Kiss

Jennifer Lopez has dished on how she not Christina Aguilera was meant to join Britney Spears and Madonna for the 2003 MTV VMAs performance.

The singer and actress revealed this whole speaking to E! News, referencing the infamous moment when Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.

Lopez shared that she was supposed to be part of their set, but apparently had to pull out due to scheduling conflicts.

Speaking on the incident which has since become one of the most controversial TV moments of the ‘00s, the “On The Floor” singer told the publication that while she was, in fact, approached to hit the stage with Madonna and Spears, she couldn’t make time for the performance because she was held up filming a movie out in Canada.

“We had met—me, her and Britney—to do it at her home,” she said. “And then, I just couldn’t get off the film, and so, we couldn’t do it.” Producers were then said to have approached Aguilera, who joined the Pop icons at the last minute. “We had talked about it. I love Madonna. I’m a huge fan. I always have been.”

