Jennifer Lopez Reveals How Ben Affleck Proposed to Her While She was Taking a Bath

Apparently, Ben Affleck took Jennifer Lopez by surprise.

The pair got engaged days ago, and now the actress-singer has revealed intimate details about how the actor proposed to her.

“Did you ever imagine your biggest dream could come true?” she wrote in the latest edition of her “On the JLo” newsletter.

She continued: “Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed. I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘Is that a yes?’ I said YES of course that’s a YES.”

“I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole,” she continued. “It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined… Just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love.”

Congratulations again to her!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...