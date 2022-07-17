Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Married!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have tied the knot in their second shot at happily ever after with each other.

The Bennifer 2.0 couple reportedly got married in Las Vegas recently.

According to documents obtained by Tmz, the Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck obtained a marriage license in Clark County, NV on Saturday, July 16. A source close to the superstar couple confirmed to the outlet that the duo did tie the knot.

Back in April, JLo announced her engagement to the actor by a short video she released via her fan newsletter called ‘On The JLo.’

In the video, Jen was seen fighting back tears while showing off her stunning green ring, saying, “You’re perfect.”

Bennifer previously got engaged in 2002. Making headlines when Ben proposed with a 6.1-carat pink diamond by Harry Winston. However, Jen called off the engagement in early 2004, and was married to singer Marc Anthony by June of the same year. The two remained on friendly terms before reconnecting romantically and becoming Instagram official in July 2021.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...