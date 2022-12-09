Jennifer Lawrence Addresses Remark About Female-Led Action Movies: “It Came Out Wrong”

Jennifer Lawrence faced major backlash over her chat with Viola Davis and now has released a statement, clarifying her comments.

In a video interview with Viola Davis as part of Variety’s Actors on Actors series, Lawrence had said, “I remember when I was doing Hunger Games, nobody had ever put a woman in the lead of an action movie, because it wouldn’t work, we were told. Girls and boys can both identify with a male lead, but boys cannot identify with a female lead.”

This stirred major backlash, with people reminding her of the list of actresses who have led important roles.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, Lawrence said, “That’s certainly not what I meant to say at all. I know that I am not the only woman who has ever led an action film. What I meant to emphasize was how good it feels. And I meant that with Viola — to blow past these old myths that you hear about … about the chatter that you would hear around that kind of thing. But it was my blunder and it came out wrong. I had nerves talking to a living legend.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...