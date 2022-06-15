Jennifer Hudson Finally Celebrates Her EGOT Feat: “I’m Still Processing This New Ground”

Jennifer Hudson is still processing the amazing feat she has just achieved.

In case you missed the news: The legendary singer has now reached EGOT status – that is, winning an Emmy Award, Grammy Award, Oscar Award, and Tony Award – and it is thanks to her latest win at the just-concluded Tony Awards, when A Strange Loop won Best Musical at the 75th annual Tony Awards. She took home an award for her role as producer on the show, making her the second black woman to make this feat, after Whoopi Goldberg.

Celebrating this on her Twitter, she wrote: “I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love & support that I’m Still receiving & I’m still processing this new ground. Thank u all for being with me on this journey. I could not live this life without u. Like I said when I won my Oscar, look what God can do. Well He did it again !”

See her post:

I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love & support that I’m Still receiving & I’m still processing this new ground. Thank u all for being with me on this journey. I could not live this life without u. Like I said when I won my Oscar, look what God can do. Well He did it again ! pic.twitter.com/2H18RU7Rqc — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) June 14, 2022

