Jenna Ortega Says She Had COVID While Filming Famous ‘Wednesday’ Dance Scene

Jenny Ortega revealed that she was battling COVID while filming the famous dance scene on Netflix’s Wednesday.

The actress said she woke up with cold symptoms that resembled COVID. She took a test, and while waiting for the results, had to shoot the dance she had choreographed herself.

“It’s crazy because it was my first day with COVID so it was awful to film,” Ortega told NME during an interview that was released ahead of the show dropping on the streamer. “I woke up and – it’s weird, I never get sick, and when I do, it’s not very bad.”

“I felt like I’d been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my esophagus,” she continued. “They were giving me medicine between takes because we were waiting on the positive result.”

Ortega’s test came back positive and MGM, the production company behind Wednesday, told the publication that “strict protocols were followed,” adding, “once the positive test was confirmed production removed Jenna from set.”

When she recovered, she asked if she could redo the scene but there wasn’t enough time. “I think I probably could have done it a bit better,” she added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...