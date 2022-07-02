Jena Frumes Alleges Jason Derulo Repeatedly Cheated on Her

Jena Frumes has shed some light into what caused her split from ex-boyfriend and father of her son, Jason Derulo.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the mother of one got some things off her chest about being a single mother despite wanting the happy family unit.

Frumes revealed that Derulo repeatedly cheated on her while they were together; having a new girl every week and literally telling her to turn the other cheek.

,“If a man wants a different girl every week over his family, I’ll never accept that…we will never be able to make it work ‘happily,’.” She added, “I was straight up told that I should ‘turn the other cheek.’ I’ll never be OK with sharing a lover that I love with all my heart!!!”

She also added that it was never about money or dating someone famous as she doesn’t even get child support from her ex.

