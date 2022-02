It’s a given that some things are overpriced in our part of the world than anywhere else and Jemima Osunde is giving us a look at the things that feature on her list.

The actress and trained physiotherapist shared the two things she considers as exorbitant in our Nigerian terrain.

Jemima Osunde took to Twitter to note that properties and wigs are items that come with ridiculous price tags.

She tweeted,

“Tow extremely overpriced things in Nigeria.. property and wigs”.



Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...