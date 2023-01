It’s just the first day of the new year but Jemima Osunde is already projecting what the last day of the year will look like for her.

The actress and physiotherapist, took to her Twitter page to make it known that she has marriage on the brain for 2023.

She tweeted, “Crossover 2023…. my mum, dad, my husband and I.”

Crossover 2023….. my mum, my dad, my husband and I❤️🥰 — Jemima (@JemimaOsunde) January 1, 2023

