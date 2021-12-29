Jemima Osunde Frustrated with Fans Who Can’t Comprehend English

Jemima Osunde has been left utterly frustrated with folks on social media who so not take time to comprehend a message before they respond.

The actress shared her frustration via her Instagram stories after a DM she leaked was posted by a blog.

Jemima Osunde had shared details of the message she received which has invited her to grab an investment opportunity where she could turn over $500 to $10000 in three hours.

The doctor of physiotherapy had written; “God will judge this one lmao!!! What manner of scam is this,” in response to the investment opportunity.

However, it seemed like some of her followers did not comprehend her response as they began to send DMs to request information on the “lucrative investment” she made; a gesture that had her really frustrated.

