Jeffrey Dean Morgan Has Now Been Cast in Season 4 of ‘The Boys’

Jeffrey Dean Morgan will now be joining the cast of The Boys.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the actor who is famous for his role in The Walking Dead and Grey’s Anatomy, has signed on to the Amazon series for a guest role The Boys.

The move will reunite him with Eric Kripke, who serves as showrunner on The Boys and previously created Supernatural. It’ll also reunite him onscreen with his Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles, who joined the show in Season 3 as Soldier Boy.

This comes shortly after the showrunner Kripke revealed that he’s been working to get him involved with the superhero series.

“Jeffrey Dean Morgan is a superfan of the show, so he and I are talking,” Kripke told E! News in June. “We’re trying to figure out something for season four. Nothing finalized yet, but he and I are chatting and e-mailing and seeing it we can make it work with his busy schedule. So, stay tuned on that.”

We can’t wait.

