Jeff Bezos Pledges to Donate Most of His Fortune to Charity

Jeff Bezos has announced that he will be donating most of his wealth to charity.

The Amazon boss shared this in an interview with CNN, in which he said that he and his partner, Lauren Sánchez, are “building the capacity to be able to give away this money.”

Bezos has a net worth of $124 billion, which makes him the fourth wealthiest person in the world.

“The hard part is figuring out how to do it in a levered way,” he told CNN. “It’s not easy. Building Amazon was not easy. It took a lot of hard work, a bunch of very smart teammates, hard-working teammates, and I’m finding—and I think Lauren is finding the same thing—that charity, philanthropy, is very similar. … There are a bunch of ways that I think you could do ineffective things, too. So you have to think about it carefully and you have to have brilliant people on the team.”

This comes right after he awarded Dolly Parton $100 million as part of the Bezos Courage and Civility award, which recognizes “leaders who aim high, find solutions and who always do it with civility.”

“She gives with her heart,” said Bezos upon presenting Parton with the award, per NBC News. “What she’s done for kids, literacy and so many other things is just incredible.”

See his post: We’ve just announced a new Courage and Civility award recipient — @DollyParton, who leads with her heart, and will put this $100 million award to great use helping so many people. She joins prior awardees, @VanJones68 and @Chefjoseandres. Congrats, Dolly! pic.twitter.com/dzTuoGVp3G — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) November 12, 2022

