Jeff Bezos Goes Shirtless During St Bart’s Vacation, Shows Off Buff Frame

Jeff Bezos has definitely been putting in the work at the gym and has a buff frame to show for it.

The Amazon founder was photographed shirtless while on a vacation at St. Barts over the winter holiday and has some serious gains on him.

Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez couldn’t keep their hands off of one another during a luxurious getaway.

The 57-year-old Amazon co-founder went shirtless for a day of some fun in the sun with the Emmy Award-winning journalist, 51, who showed off her svelte figure in a black bikini.

Sanchez was seen cooling off on the boat with a hose. She opted for black sunglasses and a sunhat while Bezos stood just inches behind her.

The lovebirds weren’t shy about their attraction for one another, as a buff Bezos, donning black swimsuit trunks, was seen packing on the PDA with Sanchez, whose thong bikini bottom was visible via a see-through cover-up wrapped around her waist.

The photos come just a couple of days after the billionaire and the TV personality were spotted canoodling on a bench in athleisure wear during a hike on the island.

Bezos and Sanchez made their red carpet debut arm-in-arm at an Amazon Prime Video event in Mumbai, India, in January 2020, just days after the Blue Origin leader threw Sanchez two parties to commemorate her 50th birthday.

