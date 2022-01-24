Jeezy Pens Beautiful Tribute on Anniversary of His Mother’s Death

Jeezy is remembering his late mother especially since it’s the one year anniversary of her death.

The rapper who recently welcomed a son, Monaco with his wife, Jeannie Mai, penned a beautiful tribute to his late mum.

Sharing a photo of himself by her graveside, Jeezy expressed his love and grief over her passing, noting that no matter how much he says he loves his mother, he loves her way more.

She also added that she should let his uncle know that he owes him $20 as well as extend his greeting to his big brother, Michael who has also passed away.

