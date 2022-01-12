Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Welcome First Child Together

Congratulations to Jeannie Mai and Jeezy!

The couple has welcomed their first child together – this was confirmed by the Real co-host, who took to her Instagram to share the post.

“I asked God for a life of love and happiness,” she wrote. “He sent me my family. Baby Jenkins is here.”

The couple didn’t share the name of the newborn.

This comes months after she opened up about parenthood in an interview with Women’s Health last September. “Being a mom is hands down the hardest role in the entire world,” she said. “Now that we’re bringing another Jenkins into the picture, I have no idea what to expect.”

Congrats again to them!

