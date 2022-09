Jeannie Mai and her husband, Jeezy are sure making the most of their vacation, getting back to the heat of romance.

The parents to 8-month-old daughter, Monaco, packed up the PDA during a romantic boat ride while vacationing in Italy.

Jeannie Mai shared the video via her Instagram where she was seen covering her husband in smooches and kisses. She captioned the clip,

“He still gives me butterflies.”

