Jealous landlord attacks couple with machete

A landlord at Ekwulobia Street Mile 3, Diobu in Port Harcourt City Local Council of Rivers State, on Sunday, attacked a lady, Comfort Nwagadi and her fiancée, Stanley Nwagadi, with a machete out of perceived jealousy.

The landlord, identified simply as Alabo, has been wooing Comfort for dating, but was disappointed to discover that she was keeping a man whom she practically takes care of.

Speaking at her hospital bed, yesterday, Comfort, said a quarrel ensued on Sunday morning when she had washed and spread her clothes on the line, and Alabo, who also resides in the compound removed her clothes and threw them on the ground.

She said when she went to pick up the clothes, the landlord, in his usual manner, started to verbally abuse her, saying, “instead of man to keep you at home, you are throwing yourself at a man.”

According to Comfort, her fiancée came in and heard the utterance of the landlord and there was an exchange of words between them.

The quarrel, she said, was quelled by co-tenants and she left the compound with her fiancée.

She further explained that unknown to them, Alabo had sharpened a machete and was already waiting for them.

Comfort stressed that the moment she walked inside the compound as they came back from where they went, the landlord rushed her with a machete and inflicted several machete cuts on her.

She added that Stanley, who ran to save her on hearing her screams, was also cut on his head and hand before the suspect ran away.

While police officers from Azikiwe Police Division, Ilabouchi Mile 2 Diobu have visited the couple at the hospital, no formal statement has been released by the Rivers State Police Command at press time.

