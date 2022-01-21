JAYWON feat. JAYWILLZ – SUGAR. PRODUCED BY MASTERKRAFT

Afro Soul Singer Jaywon sets the tone for the new year with the medicine for the soul “Sugar.”

The rhythmic Jaywillz-assisted record gives credence to their emotions and how they feel about a certain woman who has butterflies running in their tummy as both deliver heavy take-home lines to convince the complete epitome of beauty.

The Kogi State-born Musician who had quite a roll last year with AJE and its extended play, also made his Hollywood Debut featuring in one of biggest movies of 2021 that went on to be number one on the streaming platform in well over 100 countries.

Sugar welcomes the world to his forthcoming sophomore album scheduled for later this year.

Sugar’s production was crafted by MasterKraft with strong melodic, solemn instrumentals striking a balance, and with the lyrical content to keep a music lover sprung and addicted.

Listen:

