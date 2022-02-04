Jayboi Drops New Single, “Yeobayae” Feat. Olamide

JAYBOI (Ayeni Olajuwon Sunday), a new YBNL signee, caught national attention 3 years ago when he freestyled for Olamide at IBD hotel in Abeokuta.

He went on to be featured in Olamide’s “999” album and became a trending topic on Twitter. The Ogun state native has raw and honest talent, one that he inherited from his legendary boss Olamide, but one that can carry the legacy on into the new generation.

Jayboi released his debut single “Yeobayae” featuring Olamide t oday 4th of February 2022, and it seems to be just the beginning of the road for him.

Jayboi is a new name to many, but he has already amassed a strong following of supporters and fans. Like many new artistes today, Jayboi first found success behind the scenes, through freestyle.

