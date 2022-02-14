Jay-Z Talks About Writing “Stil the D.R.E.” for Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg: Watch

Jay-Z is just a legend.

The rapper recently down with hip-hop journalists to talk about writing “Still the D.R.E.” for Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, this iconic song that the duo performed last night at the Super Bowl halftime. And according to him, he had to get not only the writing to match the rappers’ personalities, but to also “get their vocals right.”

Watch him:

Jay Z talking about when he wrote the song “Still D.R.E” for Dr Dre and Snoop dogg. This level of genius is insane 🔥🔥👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/CcOcRsHVQO — ✨👑 DaddyMO👑✨🏁 (@therealdaddymo1) February 14, 2022

