Monday, February 14, 2022
ADANNE

Jay-Z Talks About Writing “Stil the D.R.E.” for Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg: Watch

Jay-Z is just a legend.

The rapper recently down with hip-hop journalists to talk about writing “Still the D.R.E.” for Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, this iconic song that the duo performed last night at the Super Bowl halftime. And according to him, he had to get not only the writing to match the rappers’ personalities, but to also “get their vocals right.”

Watch him:

