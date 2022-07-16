Jay-Z Says He Never Charges People for Doing Features With Him

Jay-Z revealed during an interview with Kevin Hart for Season 2 of the comedian’s Peacock series Hart to Heart, that he never charges artists for collaborating with him.

He however added that he chooses his collaborations based on relationships. “Yeah. Mostly relationships…It’s actually always been mostly relationships. Sometimes it’s talent,” he said.

Hov added, “Pretty much every song that I’m on, I’m asked to be on. I don’t ask people to be on their songs,” before adding that he doesn’t take money for verses. “I never charge,” he shared.

He went on to add that he does reject many of the requests he gets.

“I try to be straight up,” he explained. “Sometimes it slips through the cracks. Sometimes I want to do it, and my life is in a certain place, and I’m moving and I can’t do it. But I typically try to be straight up with people.”

Listen to him:

JAY-Z says he doesn't charge for collaborations, says they are mostly based on relationships and sometimes talent#HartToHeart Season 2 is now streaming on @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/GmB4z6i6Np — JAY-Z Daily (@JAY_Z_Daily) July 15, 2022

