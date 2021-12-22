Jay-Z on the Possibility of Anyone Competing With Him in a ‘Verzuz’ Battle: ‘Not a Chance in Hell’

Jay-Z says no one can face him in a Verzuz battle.

“No one can stand on that stage with me. It’s not a chance in hell that anyone can stand on that stage with me,” the rap legend said during a Twitter Spaces conversation with Rob Markman.

“You got to stand in front of the ‘Grammy Family Freestyle’ live? No one has ever even seen me perform that, you got to stand in front of that? That ain’t never going to happen,” the rapper continued.

And this comes days after Rick Ross said the idea of facing off with Jay-Z at a Verzuz battle was a possibility.

Listen to Jay-Z:

