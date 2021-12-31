Friday, December 31, 2021
Jay-Z Approves Piano Chain Swizz Beatz Gave His Wife, Alicia Keys

Even Jay-Z agrees that the piano chain Swizz Beatz gave his wife Alicia Keys is perfect.

Keys received the necklace to commemorate her latest musical project, and her husband shared a video of the custom Elliot Eliante jewelry on his Instagram, which Jay-Z is heard praising.

Complex adds that the “new piece pays homage to Keys’ latest studio album, Keys, with the wording scribed above the iced-out instrument.”

Both Beatz and the jeweler shared the work on social media as well, and we can hear Jay-Z praising it.

Listen:

