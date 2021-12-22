Jay-Z Addresses that Iconic Moment When Lil Mama Crashed Her and Alicia Keys’ Stage

Jay-Z Keys has finally spoken about that moment when Lil Mama crashed the stage at his and Alicia Keys’ 2009 Video Music Awards performance.

Recall that the duo was performing “Empire State Of Mind” when Lil Mama hopped on their stage and joined them, even closing out the performance with them. Now, speaking in a recent conversation with Genius’ Rob Markman on Twitter Spaces, he said he has forgiven her for doing that.

“Of course, of course,” Jay said. “C’mon. Don’t do that… That’s our sister. Man, we love her. I wouldn’t recommend people just jumping on other artists’ stages…”

Hov continued, “She’s a New Yorker… She got excited. Things happen. Of course we love her… yes, she’s forgiven. It’s all love and she was coming from a place of love it’s just… may have been a little too excited.”

This comes days after Alicia Keys addressed this same drama. Read hers here.

