Jay Jay Okocha’s daughter, Daniella, graduates from UK Varsity

Daniella, the daughter of Super Eagles legend, Austin Jay Jay Okocha, has bagged a degree from a varsity in the UK.

Former Super Eagles captain Okocha is expectedly proud that his daughter graduated as he quickly took to social media to share the images from the event.

The former Fenerbahce of Turkey star was representing Nigeria at the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France when the adorable daughter was born.

The proud father expressed how happy he was to mark his daughter’s achievement as he was pictured with his wife Nkechi as well as footballer son, Ajay.

They all celebrated the new graduand as friends and fans take to the comment section of the former Bolton Wanderers’ star to congratulate them.

Jay Jay’s former teammate Kanu Nwankwo wrote: “Congratulations Congratulations Ada anyi thanks for making us proud.”

