Jay-Jay Okocha names team to win Champions League

Sports

Nigerian legend Jay-Jay Okocha, has backed Paris Saint-Germain to win the UEFA Champions League.

Okocha, a former PSG midfielder, also tipped Lionel Messi to bring the Champions League to the Parc des Princes, adding that he would not be surprised because of the 35-year-old’s triumph at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

PSG came close to winning the Champions League in 2020, losing 1-0 in the final against Bayern Munich.

The Parisians brought in Messi to help Christophe Galtier’s side get over the line last season and will be hoping his good run of form this term will be enough to secure the Champions League.

The French Ligue 1 champions will have their shot at revenge when they take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League round of 16 first-leg tie on February 15.

“Definitely yes,” Okocha told Betting Friends when asked if PSG could win the Champions League.

“It is only a matter of time. I have no doubts that they will win the Champions League. The only question is when will it happen? When will the team be ready?

“I think they bought a couple of players lately that help the younger ones to believe in that too. And I think that is what they are missing right now to win the title: the belief that they can do it.”

He added, “Pre-season has been promising, as has the Ligue 1 season opener, where he delivered gala performance after gala performance. Leo is making a really good impression, even since he came back from his vacation after the World Cup.

“I would not be at all surprised if he really ignited again this season.”

