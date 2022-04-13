Jason Njoku Wades Into the Flutterwave Controversy: “Penance Will Need to be Paid”

Jason Njoku has shared his thoughts on the ongoing controversy involving Africa’s foremost startup company, Flutterwave.

In case you missed the drama: David Hundeyin published an investigative report which accused Flutterwave founders of various financial malfeasance, including insider trading, identity fraud, sexual misconduct, and other alleged crimes. This stirred heated reactions, with the co-founder Iyin Aboyeji, denying some of the claims and threatening lawsuit.

Now, Jason Njoku has waded into the murky conversation. According to the Iroko TV founder, there aren’t many checks and balances in the Nigerian tech industry, which is dangerous, but he hopes this Flutterwave controversy will stir a new chnage.

“There is so much wrong doing happening right now across Nigeria. We need to heal. We fortunate enough to have the [money] & chance need to hold ourselves to a higher standard. Nigeria Inc has been in the mud for a while now. We were supposed to be different. Time to show difference,” he said.

He continued, “Its actually great we report on our own. After-all it is we who are on ground. Whats better? That all these things emerge later on Bloomberg? I left a Tech Whatsapp group I was in yesterday because the echo chamber was sickening. Now is NOT the time to close ranks.”

“My heart broke yesterday as I truly, with my soul believed [Nigerian] tech was different. It still can be. What FW did (if proven) was wrong. @TechProd_Arch & team must remedy it. Will FW die? of course not, but penance will need to be paid. Again thats a good thing. FW will be stronger,” he added.

