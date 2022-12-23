Jason Njoku Reveals Him and Wife Only Save for Their Kids’ Education

Jason Njoku has revealed the only thing he owes his children is quality education as he has no plans to leave them any part of his wealth.

The tech entrepreneur shared that he and his wife only save for their children’s education and everything else goes into living life and making memories in the now.

Jason shared this via his Twitter account on Friday, December 23, where he referred to inherited wealth as a burden.

He added that now is the time to enjoy life and make memories as age is still on their side and when they get older, they can reminisce on the memories of their youth.

@MrsMaryNjoku & I save to guarantee our kids a great education. After that our job is done & they can fend for themselves. We don't save for ourselves we spend to enjoy today. Young money is better than old money. It's way more fun. Trying to leave as little behind as possible — JasonNjoku (@JasonNjoku) December 23, 2022

From all I have read Inherited wealth is mostly a burden. We actually don't buy much stuff. We spend on family experiences. Experiences we hope to gist about when we're old and less mobile. In the end life is to be lived — JasonNjoku (@JasonNjoku) December 23, 2022

