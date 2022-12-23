Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Jason Njoku Reveals Him and Wife Only Save for Their Kids' Education

Celebrity

Jason Njoku has revealed the only thing he owes his children is quality education as he has no plans to leave them any part of his wealth.

The tech entrepreneur shared that he and his wife only save for their children’s education and everything else goes into living life and making memories in the now.

Jason shared this via his Twitter account on Friday, December 23, where he referred to inherited wealth as a burden.

He added that now is the time to enjoy life and make memories as age is still on their side and when they get older, they can reminisce on the memories of their youth.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Just In: Obi, Jonathan meet behind closed doors

Emmanuel Offor -
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Friday, met with former President Goodluck Jonathan at his Yenagoa residence in Bayelsa...
Read more

MTV Base roundtable to rank the hottest Nigerian songs of 2022

Emmanuel Offor -
It’s the end of the year again, and lifestyle channel MTV Base has sought the expertise of a star-studded panel of music heads to...
Read more

How doctor’s wrong prescription paralyzed me – Bimbo Manuel

Emmanuel Offor -
Nollywood icon, Bimbo Manuel, has recounted how he became paralysed due to a doctor’s wrong prescription. The actor reflected on his love life, career and...
Read more

