Jason Momoa Reveals Ben Affleck’s Return as Batman in ‘Aquaman 2’

Jason Momoa has confirmed Ben Affleck’s return to his role as Bruce Wayne in the upcoming Aquaman sequel.

“REUNITED Bruce and Arthur,” Momoa wrote, referencing his and Affleck’s DC characters. “Love u and miss u Ben. WB studio tours just explored the backlot alright … all great things coming AQUAMAN 2.”

Momoa further shared posts on his Instagram stories, in which he spoke to a group of fans on a studio tour. “It’s not a fucking secret anymore, is it?” he said. “That’s what happens, Warner Brothers, when you walk out of your set and there’s our fans [back stage].”

He then gave followers a brief glimpse at Affleck.

See the post:

