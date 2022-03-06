Jason Momoa Finally Speaks About ‘Separating in the Public Eye’ From Lisa Bonet

Jason Momoa got candid about his breakup with Lisa Bonet.

Posting on his Instagram, the Aquaman actor shared photos of himself with children Nakoa-Wolf and Lola at the premiere of The Batman.

“Mahalo to the fans and press for being generous and giving us space for the children,” he said about their experience at the premiere. “It’s hard enough separating in the public eye. We appreciate the continued privacy through these times.”

This comes days after news surfaced that he and Lisa have moved in back again to amend their relationship. However, he didn’t address this in his Instagram post.

Check it out:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...