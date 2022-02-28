HollywoodLife has confirmed that Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are giving their marriage a second chance.

According to the gossip blog, the couple who share two children together have moved in again nearly two months after Momoa confirmed his divorce from Bonet.

In the now-deleted Instagram post that, Momoa wrote: “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times. A revolution is unfolding ~ and our family is of no exception . . . feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so~ We share our Family news ~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

Now, HollywoodLife says that a close friend of the “Aquaman” actor alleges that “Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago and they are very much back together. They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other.”

The source added that their two teenage children — 14-year-old Lola and 13-year-old Nakoa-Wolf — are “absolutely thrilled” that their parents are repairing their marriage and family.

“Everyone is really hoping that they can make this work this time around,” the source added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...