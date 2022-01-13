Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Announce Separation After 4 Years of Marriage

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet has parted ways after four years of marriage.

The couple shared a joint statement on social media, which comes more than 16 years after they started their relationship.

They told fans they still love one another but added that it was necessary to go separate ways in wake of recent changes.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception,” read the statement shared on Momoa’s Instagram account. “Feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage.”

They continued: “We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become… Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children Teaching our Children What’s possible ~ Living the Prayer May Love Prevail.”

Momoa and Bonet began dating in 2005 and tied the knot in October 2017. They share two children together: a daughter, Lola Iolani Momoa, and a son, Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa,

See their announcement:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...