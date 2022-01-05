Jason Derulo Detained by Police After Fighting Two Men Who Called Him “Usher”: Watch

Jason Derulo was detained by the police after he jumped two men who called him “Usher.”

The drama happened n Las Vegas on Tuesday morning after a man was caught on video calling him Usher and cursing at him.

And per the video shared by TMZ, the incident occurred at the Aria hotel in Vegas.

“Hey, Usher! Fuck you, bitch,” the troll is heard telling the singer, and Derulo jumped him and his friend.

Another footage shows Derulo being escorted out of the hotel in handcuffs moments after the fight broke out.

See the clips:

