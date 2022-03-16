Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Jason and Mary Remmy Njoku Finally Jet Out to the Maldives,10 Years After Honeymoon

It’s better late than never as Jason Njoku has finally gotten around to taking his wife, Mary Remmy Njoku to her ideal honeymoon destination, 10 years after marriage.

The tech boss who is vacationing with his Mrs in the Maldives for her birthday getaway shared videos of their current scenery via his Twitter page on Tuesday.

Jason revealed Mary Remmy wanted the Maldives as their honeymoon destination but due to a lack of funds, they couldn’t make it happen then.

He described their location as the softest place on planet earth and shared that he intended to turn their open water swimming pool into an Ironman 70.3 training camp.

