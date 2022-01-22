Jaruma Breaks Silence Following Alleged Arrest

Jaruma has broken her silence following her alleged arrest by billionaire business man, Ned Nwoko.

The Kayamata seller took to her Instagram page to release a video , addressing the situation as she stated that the police was used to intimidate her.

“I don’t know how someone would abuse you and you will abuse them back and then the person will now use the Nigeria Police to bully you, to silence you. You will take someone’s land, the person will complain and you will send Nigeria Police to arrest them. You will take someone’s plantation, the person will complain, you will send Nigeria Police to go and put the person in prison. I paid 10m for a job that wasn’t done and I complained, boom, my own too don land for my head.”

“How many Nigerian youths do you want to put in jail?” she asked in reference to her arrest.

The aphrodisiac merchant so asserted that she will be he next president of Nigeria.

In the video, she claimed that because former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the current president, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) spent time in jail before becoming leaders, then she would too.

“The only thing I have to say about this is, President Obasanjo was in prison, he came out of prison and became president. President Buhari was in prison, he came out and became president.

By God’s grace, for this, guys you know who the next president of Nigeria is going to be…it’s your girl, Jaruma. It’s a pattern oh.

