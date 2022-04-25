Monday, April 25, 2022
ADANNE
ADANNE

Japheth Omojuwa Announces Engagement to His Partner Damilade Odu!

Congratulations to Japhet Omojuwa and Damilade Odu!

The public speaker has taken to his social media to announce his engagement to his partner Dami, who he said accepted his proposal last year.

“Let’s end the speculation…for a moment of clarity,” he began his post, adding, “Late last year, Demi answered an emphatic “yes!” to my proposal. Therefore, I will be getting married to @demilade_odu soon, by God’s grace. She has been a friend in truth and indeed, a kind lover, a crucial General when I needed an army, a learned ally, a most loving angel, and clearly, a big beautiful Queen. She is so easy to love. We will be counting on your support and prayers as we count down to some of the most important days of our lives. As with this note, we will communicate future information with the public, if necessary. Thank you very much.”

