Japan come from behind to stun Germany

Japan wrote another thrilling chapter in the book of World Cup stories as they came from behind to beat Germany 2-1 in their Group E encounter Wednesday.

The Blue Samurai looked to be dead and buried in the first half after Man City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan gave the completely dominant Germans the lead from the spot.

But the old cliché that football is a game of two halves came painfully to the fore for Die Manschaft as a raft of changes incredibly turned the game on its head.

First, substitute Doan Ritsu fired in the leveler from close range after Manuel Neuer had parried a low ball in.

And moments later, the moment of the match was produced as Takuma Asano controlled a long punt forward, held off his marker before rifling in from the tightest of angles to send the packed Japan fans into raptures.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...