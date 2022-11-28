Japa: Presidency reacts, says Nigerians always want to leave country

Presidential aide Femi Adesina is not moved by the recent wave of migration, sayings many Nigerians have always wanted to leave the country.

“The average Nigerian had always wanted to leave. And it is not just in Nigeria. It is in most countries of the world, particularly in the third world,” he said on ChannelsTV.

“They always believe that it is greener on the other side.

“You see, the truth is that if you have an opportunity to better yourself in any part of the world, there is nothing wrong with it. If you think migrating legally is good for you, all well and good. By all means, go!” he added.

“But you cannot now say that because people are leaving, then it is a sign that something is fundamentally wrong.”

As far as he is concerned, “There are Nigeria who would never leave the country no matter how things are”.

