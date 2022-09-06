Janet Jackson Surprises Teyana Taylor at London Show

Teyana Taylor was pleasantly surprised after one of her inspirations in music showed up for her London show.

The singer who is currently on the European leg of her ‘The Last Rose Petal’ tour which she has announced as her final act on the music scene, was beyond ecstatic after Janet Jackson pulled up in London.

Teyana Taylor shared several photos of herself and the music icon and noted that the night was one of the greatest surprises of her life.

She thanked Jackson for her warmth and generosity and added that she’s one of the reasons why she gives her all to the craft.

