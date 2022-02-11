JANET JACKSON DOCUMENTARY DEBUTS ON M-NET CHANNEL 101 THIS FEBRUARY

M-Net announced on their social media platforms that the globally acclaimed documentary ‘Janet Jackson.’ will debut on the channel.

The four-part documentary starts on Thursday, 17 February. It will air from 8:30 pm on M-Net (DStv channel 101).

All four episodes will be available on DStv Catch Up an hour after its broadcast.

“M-Net is very excited to bring the much-talked-about Janet Jackson documentary to the African continent. It’s a never seen before, all-encompassing coverage of her career journey and family. We know our viewers will be intrigued by the story,” says Jan du Plessis, Channel Director, M-Net Channels.

As the world celebrates the 40th anniversary of her very first album, this will be the definitive story of Janet Jackson, one of the best-selling and highest-earning artists in music history.

Janet has enjoyed immense success but has also seen incredible tragedy, particularly her brother’s death, Michael Jackson.

She has endured a tumultuous private life in the face of extraordinary public scrutiny.

With no stone left unturned, Janet Jackson lifts the lid on her personal life for the very first time and reveals the most intimate moments of the star ever caught on camera.

The four-hour documentary event joins Janet as she travels back to Gary, Indiana, to see where her incredible journey began.

Speaking like never before, Janet discusses everything, including her Superbowl appearance with Justin Timberlake in 2004, the controversy surrounding her brother Michael Jackson, and becoming a mother later in life.

The documentary will air as follows:

Episode 1, titled “Baby Sister”, will air on Thursday 17 February at 7:30 pm. It follows the events that brought her into showbiz at seven.

Janet’s father, tough-talking Joe Jackson, put her to work in the family show. Her father never asked if she wanted to be a performer, so it came down to Janet to find her path. Episodes 2 and 3, titled “Control” and “That’s the Way Love Goes”, will air on M-Net on Thursday 24 February and Thursday 3 March at 7:30 pm.

It covers Janet Jackson’s first two unsuccessful albums and failed marriage. It then follows Janet’s decision to build a musical career on her terms and take control of her life.

The final part of the documentary, Episode 4, dubbed “Black Diamond”, will air on Thursday 10 March at 7:30 pm.

The episode follows the nipplegate controversy and blacklisting that followed it. It covers her refusal to accept defeat, her friends and fans fighting for her right to be recognized as a true performing legend, and her victory.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...