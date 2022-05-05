Janelle Monaé Pegged to Play Iconic Josephine Baker in New TV Series

Janelle Monaé has been cast in a new TV series in the works by A24 production.

The singer and actress who shut down the Met Gala with her headline making and head turning ensemble for the event she has has been chosen to play one of the most iconic Black women in history.

Deadline announced that Janelle Monaé will star as Josephine Baker in a forthcoming TV series.

She will portray the life of historical Black icon Josephine Baker in an upcoming TV series. Currently titled ‘De La Resistance,’ the drama series will center on Josephine Baker’s role as a spy during the French Resistance for the Allies to help take down the Nazis, while also highlighting her career as one of the earliest Black entertainers who embodied glamour and broke down racial barriers.

In perhaps a nod to her future role, Janelle modelled her Met Gala look after Baker, who she has long been a fan of.

In addition to the series being produced by A24, Janelle Monaé will also act as a producer through her Wondaland production company.

‘De La Resistance’ is said to currently be shopped around Hollywood with several of the top streaming services hoping to land the series in a bit of a bidding war. A24 is also the production behind the incredibly popular HBO teen drama series ‘Euphoria.’

Josephine Baker was an American-born French entertainer and civil rights activist, who spent a large part of her career in Europe—and was also the first Black woman to star in a major motion picture.

